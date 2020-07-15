A new Test Iowa clinic site opened in Pottawattamie County on Mon., July 6.
The new clinic site is located at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs.
Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.
This is the second Test Iowa location in the area. The first site opened on May 29 at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., also in Council Bluffs.
Individuals who wish to get tested at any site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment.
Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
