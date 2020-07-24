Astec Industries, Inc. announced Monday the acquisition of Concrete Equipment Company, Inc, also known as Con-E-Co, a full-line concrete batch plant manufacturer serving customers around the world. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“We are very pleased to welcome Con-e-Co to Astec,” said Barry A. Ruffalo, chief executive officer of Astec. “The addition of this well-known brand of products will strengthen our ability to serve our customers' needs — Rock to Road. Con-e-Co is an excellent cultural fit with Astec, as they are customer focused, innovative and performance-oriented.”
Con-E-Co, headquartered in Blair, engineers, manufactures and supports a complete line of portable and stationary concrete batch plants, mixers, material handling systems and dust control. Con-e-Co's complementary brands and product lines will enable Astec to better compete in the concrete segment of the Infrastructure Solutions group while leveraging sales and purchasing across the combined organizations.
Astec Industries, Inc., based in Chattanooga, Tenn., is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.
