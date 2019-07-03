Four teens were uninjured after their vehicle left the roadway when the driver tried to avoid a deer Tuesday along U.S. Highway 75.
Blair Rescue, Washington County sheriff's deputies and Blair police responded to the accident at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Cody Bachtell, 17, of Tekamah was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang northbound on Highway 75 just south of 28th Avenue when he swerved right to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle left the road and went into a ditch.
There were three other teens in the vehicle. All were checked by rescue personnel and refused treatment. All four were wearing seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.