The Washington County Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against a juvenile and an adult two months after the crash that killed a 14-year-old Blair girl.
Dylan Maguire, 14, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony; three counts of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony; and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Maguire will face his charges in juvenile court.
Heidy Martinez died on July 5 when Maguire lost control of the a Chevrolet SUV on a farm field road, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled The accident happened on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23.
Maguire and four others were injured.
Makayla Maguire, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, is charged with six counts of negligent child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf announced the charges in a press release.
"As this is an open case, I cannot comment any further other than to say that my sympathies continue to remain with the victims and their families during this difficult time and that the matter will now go through the court process," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.