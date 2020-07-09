Two Arlington Eagles and six Blair softball players helped push their teams to USA Softball Class A state championships across two divisions last weekend in Hastings.
The recently graduated Sarah Theiler and current Eagle Kylee Bruning were members of the age 18 and younger champions, the Prodigy Easton Elite, while 6 Blair athletes pushed the Nebraska Quakes 14U team to the title.
Prodigy come back through loser's bracket
An early 4-3 loss couldn't stop coach Aaron Glause's Prodigy team from the Class A state championship in Hastings. It did make Theiler and Bruning's squad work hard to earn it, though.
The Prodigy started its run back through the loser's bracket with a 9-1 Saturday win against the Elkhorn Edge before it bested the Dmilaco Red 11-3.
Then, on Sunday, Glause's team beat the Nebraska Dominators (12-0), the Nebraska Quakes (9-4) and another Edge team (10-2), setting up a two-game championship tilt against the Nebraska Gold. The Prodigy — which is also made up of players from Crete, Seward, Malcolm, Beatrice and Mondamin, Iowa — won the first game 5-2 and the second 11-0, allowing Theiler and Bruning the opportunity to take a photo with the first-place trophy.
Quakes sweep through state tourney
The Quakes 14U team coached by Chris Ulven swept through its backet in Hastings, earning the Class A title with a 7-2 win against the Aurora Coop/Mud Jockies. It was the second time the Quake beat Aurora, while they also bested the Nebraska Thunder Elite 5-4 during the opening round.
Sophia Wrich, Reese Beemer, Amber Gochanour, Claire Mann, Kalli Ulven and Allyson Lynch were the Blair members of the championship team. Their teammates were Jillian Menning, Erin Harrington, Zoe Kassmeyer, Kendra Mitchell, Mya Larsen, Natalie Burd and Anna Caniglia.
