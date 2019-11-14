Spectators could see the Boo-Yays, One Way Ticket and 13 other teams in just one place Monday evening.
The setting was Arlington High School for the annual Vollerama volleyball tournament sponsored by the school's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter. Fifteen total teams — a three-team improvement from a year ago — participated in bracket play, including the aforementioned Boo-Yays and One Way Ticket.
Arlington FBLA adviser Shawna Koger said money raised through the event is destined for the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization which works toward better health for mothers and infants, and the Nebraska FBLA Foundation. Vollerama has supported those causes for several years.
Another constant is the creativity and teacher involvement in the event. Teachers had two teams in the tournament field, while students made up the rest. Block Party's uniforms were white T-shirts with marker-written decoration, while other teams picked tie-dye colors and sports jerseys as their attire.
Enthusiastic cheering sections and surprising athleticism were also staples of the evening.
