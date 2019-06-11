Twenty-eight teams participated in Friday's 13th Annual Blair Family YMCA Golf Tournament at River Wilds Golf Club.
The 100-plus golfers played in the four-person scramble tourney, earning prizes, but also raising money for the Strong Kids Campaign, YMCA CEO Angie Anderson said. The program allows area children to use the YMCA's facilities regardless of financial ability.
After finishing up on the course, golfers enjoyed a brisket dinner and a raffle. Raffle items included stadium seats, Nike Golf attire, Omaha Storm Chaser and Kansas City Chiefs tickets, golf trips, a golf bag, a guitar and a cooler.
Five key sponsors — Woodhouse Auto Group, Sid Dillon Chevrolet, Washington County Bank, Two Rivers Bank, and Patriot Crane and Rigging — and multiple donations also made the tournament happen, Anderson said.
