Flexibility and challenges are part of Arlington's shift to eLearning. Teachers miss their students but have technology to help interact.
Teacher Nicole Sok said teaching and learning from home is a shift.
"I miss the daily interactions with students and other staff members, but since school can't be in session as normal right now, I appreciate the flexibility to teach from home as that seems to make the most sense for me and my family at this point," she said.
She is primarily using Google Classroom to interact with her students.
"This is something we used during the school year, and since we were already familiar with this program, I hope it has made the shift to eLearning a little easier for everyone," Sok said. "I am beginning to learn how to use Zoom and how to upload video lectures to share with students. This is a learning process for everyone."
Shawna Koger said her classes are using a variety of different online resources to continue to learn at home.
"I am primarily using Google Classroom and have used Zoom to meet with some of them," Koger said. "I have been trying to keep their assignments at a manageable level and am assigning them a week at a time. It has been a great time to incorporate some current events, especially in economics."
Koger said the students are doing an awesome job and parents have been very supportive and continuing their learning.
"While I would much rather be interacting with my students face to face, the alternative appears to be working to keep them engaged in learning," Koger said. "With that being said I can't wait to get back to school."
Erin Reed said the students are resilient.
"They never cease to amaze me. They have adapted well to this new style of learning," she said. "Of course, there is a learning curve as with anything new. As a parent, I know it can be overwhelming to receive so many resources, information, and learning platforms online."
Reed said she hopes as time goes on that students and parents will grow more and more comfortable with the new routines and procedures.
"(Then they) can focus less on where, when and how they're learning and concentrate more on why and what they're learning," she said.
Reed is serving as both school teacher and homeschool teacher.
"I find it's all about routine, balance, and fun," she said. "With this being our first 'new-normal' week, we're settling into our routine, which helps tremendously so we all know what to expect. We're working hard to do enough but not too much."
Having fun through this is so important, Reed said, to help everyone stay engaged, invested and open to learning.
For Reed, the biggest change is teaching her lessons on YouTube.
"I am not a YouTuber, nor do I hope to ever become one, so I had to stretch myself to get this done," she said. “Only a few days in, and I'm already feeling more comfortable with it."
Students turn in their homework at a drop off point in the office or send it electronically. Reed sends a daily email with a list of tasks to be completed for each subject accompanied by her instructional YouTube videos.
Reed, among others, is missing her students.
"The best part of teaching is missing. The halls are silent, the rooms sit empty, the school seems lifeless," she said.
Video is not the same, Reed said.
"I desperately miss interacting with them in person all day every day. I miss their questions and stories," she said. "I miss helping them one on one. I miss knowing where they're at on a concept and where they need to go."
Reed pointed to another challenge.
"It's also very difficult to mourn all the things we won't get to do together. Field trips, celebrations, exciting activities and projects," she said. "The worst part is knowing that as hard as it is for us as teachers, we know it's even harder for some students, and that's heartbreaking."
