The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation awarded 100 scholarships to high school seniors for the upcoming 2020-21 college year.
Nearly $200,000 in scholarship awards were granted to recipients after completing the SWIEF application and essay. Recipients represented 22 high schools throughout Southwest Iowa.
Those receiving scholarships from the Harrison County area include:
• Evan Gutzmer of Missouri Valley High School, Iowa West Racing Association Scholarship.
• Sabina Reisz of Logan-Magnolia High School, Iowa West Racing Association Scholarship.
• Gabriel Walski of Logan-Magnolia High School, Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, Inc. Scholarship.
• Marie Hanigan of Boyer Valley High School, Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Association Scholarship.
Due to the current social distancing policy in force because of the coronavirus, the annual scholarship breakfast was cancelled for this year.
Dr. Martha Buckner, former Superintendent of Schools in Council Bluffs, and Mrs. Jnelle Keysor from Treynor were this year’s honorees for honorary SWIEF scholarships recognizing their many years of service to the Council Bluffs and Treynor communities.
SWIEF was founded 30 years ago to improve access to post-secondary education for southwest Iowa students.
“While we recognize the increased need for students to pursue a post-secondary education, we also recognize the financial difficulties and barriers students face as they embark on this endeavor; we hope to mitigate that burden, at least a bit, by offering some financial assistance,” SWIEF President Tori Christie said. “Of course, such financial assistance wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the generosity of individuals and families, as well as civic groups and organizations throughout the communities in southwest Iowa. We are grateful they are willing to provide support for such a worthwhile cause.”
For more information about SWIEF, either as a future applicant or donor, please refer to the SWIEF website at www.swiowaeducationalfoundation.org.
