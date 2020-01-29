More than 80 scholarships available for high school seniors
The scholarship application for the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation will be online on Feb. 1. More than 80 scholarships will be available to southwest Iowa high school seniors interested in attending college. The application deadline will be March 15.
To access the application, students should go online at www.swiowaeducationalfoundation.org.
After completing the initial application, students are matched with those scholarships in which they meet specific scholarship criteria.
Applicants will receive a list by email of the SWIEF scholarships for which they qualify and can then complete any additional specific scholarship requirements. Some scholarships are based on financial need, but some are based on merit, so students of all income levels should apply.
SWIEF was founded 30 years ago to improve access to post-secondary education for southwest Iowa students. With a total of more than $85,000 and numerous scholarship awards in the amount of $1,000 or more, taking the time to submit an application can literally pay off for students.
“While we recognize the increased need for students to pursue a post-secondary education, we also recognize the financial difficulties and barriers students face as they embark on this endeavor. We hope to mitigate that burden, at least a bit, by offering some financial assistance,” SWIEF President Tori Christie said. “Of course, such financial assistance wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the generosity of individuals and families, as well as civic groups and organizations throughout the communities in southwest Iowa. We are grateful they are willing to provide support for such a worthwhile cause.”
The SWIEF award breakfast will be held this year on May 6 at 7:30 a.m., at New Horizons Presbyterian Church in Council Bluffs.
