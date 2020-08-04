The SW and NW 4-H Program was recently awarded a grant through the Iowa 4-H Foundation for their programming endeavor.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is proud to offer grant support to state, regional, and county 4-H programs each year valued at more than $200,000. This summer, grants have been awarded to programs from over 20 counties across the state of Iowa, each offering a wide variety of 4-H opportunities and experiences.
Funds given to the SW and NW 4-H program will support youth in STEM and healthy living. Funding will support the purchase of computer science kits and material for Kids in the Kitchen for the West Field Team. The program will receive $11,100.
“We’re proud to recognize the efforts of the SW and NW 4-H Program through this grant to help them continue their work to support the young people in their communities,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “This investment in 4-H gives youth the opportunity to gain valuable skills to benefit them both now and in the future.”
The Iowa 4-H Foundation reviews and awards grant funds twice a year. The grants are made possible through donor contributions and the endowment created as a result of the sale of the Iowa 4-H Center.
A full list of all grant recipients can be found at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.
SW & NW Counties include: Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Cherokee, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury, Adair, Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Taylor, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie East, Pottawattamie West, Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, Shelby, Calhoun, Ida, Monona, Sac.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information can be found at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.
