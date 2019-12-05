Two teenagers were uninjured in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday morning south of Blair.
Fort Calhoun and Kennard rescue units and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. along County Road P37.
According to Fort Calhoun Fire Chief Dan Mallory, the driver of a GMC Envoy hit a slick spot coming around CR P37. The vehicle flipped and came to land on its side. The occupants were pinned. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The teens were still trapped in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived, but rescuers were able to get them out of the vehicle. There were no visible injuries, but Mallory said they were transported to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy for observation.
