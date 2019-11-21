The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified a possible outbreak of norovirus at Arlington Public Schools.
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Arlington High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten said the school will close Friday on a recommendation from DHHS. All weekend activities are cancelled.
Tara Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said 20 percent of the student population was out will illness on Thursday. APS has approximately 700 students.
Pfingsten said because there was a higher uptick of students with the stomach bug, DHHS became suspicious because of how it was progressing, but "as of the last communication with the superintendent, there are no confirmed cases of the norovirus," he said.
Closing the school will allow for an opportunity to deep clean.
The school had been disinfecting all areas and doing it more readily during the day and evening with the current staff, passing out additional wipes and cleaning stations.
"The numbers began to increase (Wednesday) more on the elementary side," Pfingsten said. "We are monitoring what it looks like. We encourage families and parents for students to be symptom-free for 48 hours before returning.
"We are in the process of continually monitoring what is safest practices for our school and community. We are monitoring with the health department and internal sources to make the decision that is the best for the kids," he said.
Symptoms of the norovirus may include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramping, occasional low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle ache and general sense of tiredness. The symptoms last only a day or two.
Precautions include washing hands often, immediately clean and disinfect surfaces and wash soiled laundry after being sick, rinsing fruits and vegetables thoroughly and cooking shellfish to 140 degrees or higher.
