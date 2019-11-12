A man accused of stealing from a Fort Calhoun gas station in a change-making scheme accepted a plea agreement Nov. 5 in Washington County District Court.
Michael R. Blair Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He could face up to a year in jail and be ordered to pay up to a $1,000 fine.
Blair has already paid restitution, according to Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Dec. 10.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by a Washington County sheriff's deputy, Blair and another man purchased a fountain drink at the gas station on May 6. Blair paid with a $50 bill. As the cashier was making change, Blair asked for the $50 bill back and gave the cashier $48 in smaller bills. He then asked for a $100 bill he saw in the drawer.
When the drawer was counted later, it was $102 short.
Blair and the other man were later identified by surveillance video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.