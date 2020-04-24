Editor's note: As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, we take a look at the most severe pandemic in recent history, the 1918 Spanish flu and its effect on Washington County residents.
Daisy Slader recorded the important details of her day in her diary, including trips to Omaha, visits from friends and her attendance at Sunday School.
But one volume of the Fort Calhoun resident's journal, an artifact at the Washington County Museum, gives a glimpse into the most severe pandemic in recent history — the 1918 Pandemic, also known as the Spanish influenza.
The pandemic was caused by the H1N1 virus with genes of avian origins, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It spread worldwide in 1918-19 and was first identified in military personnel in the U.S. in spring 1918.
An estimated 500 million people, or one-third of the world's population, became infected. There were 50 million deaths worldwide, including 675,000 in the U.S. The illness had a high death rate in people ages 15 to 34.
Slader first mentions the illness in her diary on Sept. 25.
“Received word that Clem M. was seriously ill in Camp Grant, Ill.,” she wrote. “Mr. and Mrs. Mortensen and Olga left at 2 a.m. for the camp.”
Clement Mortensen, a Fort Calhoun resident, enlisted in the U.S. Army only a few months before he took ill. He enlisted in the motor branch and was promoted to the officers' training camp at Camp Grant. He had also made application to enter the aviation service.
On Oct. 1, Slader noted that Mortensen was “very low” with Spanish influenza and pneumonia. Two days later, Slader said a telegram she received indicated Mortensen was “keeping up and a little hope given today.”
But, on Oct. 4, Mortensen died at noon, Slader reported. That same day, according to his obituary, Mortensen was accepted into the aviation branch.
According to History Nebraska, the Spanish flu reached Nebraska in October.
On Oct. 7, state officials ordered the closing of all “schools, churches, places of entertainment or public congregation, pool halls and other places of amusement.”
Quarantine rules were issued for homes affected by the flu. All residents of a house who had been in contact with a sick person had to remain in the house until the quarantine was lifted.
The statewide ban on public gatherings was lifted Nov. 1, according to the state historical society.
However, crowds of more than five people were not permitted to congregate in the streets in Blair, according to an article published Nov. 21, 1918, in the Blair Tribune.
A week later, Blair mayor James S. Roberts, the Board of Health, Board of Education and the city's doctors met and passed a resolution which released schools and churches from quarantine restrictions. Churches were limited to one service per week. Students remained under a daily inspection by a local doctor and the teachers. Any suspicious symptoms were watched closely.
The school buildings were fumigated prior to classes resuming.
Though restrictions were lifted, the flu continued. Even World War I victory celebrations were limited due to the illness, the state historical society said.
Slader noted the end of the war in her journal on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.
“Whistles blew in the night that the great world war is over,” she wrote.
One of the more tragic cases of influenza involved the Harrison family of Blair.
All four members of the family — George and Lottie, 30 and 32, respectively, and their two children Frances, 5, and Russell, 8 — came down with the flu.
According to their obituary, George and Lottie died within 12 hours of each other on Dec. 20 and 21. After George's death, Lottie delivered their third child, a boy, named George William Harrison. She died following the birth. The children recovered and were raised by their paternal grandparents.
An article published in the Dec. 25, 1918, Blair Pilot gave a picture of the couple's funeral.
“The day was so cold and stormy the funeral party gathered in the house and the two caskets were placed outside on the veranda,” the article said. “It was one of the saddest group of mourners, probably, that has ever gathered in this county, for it it included two bereaved families, and the death of a young couple leaving two small children and a newborn babe is as sad as it is unusual.”
By January, the worst of the flu in Nebraska was over. The state death toll was between 2,800 and 7,500. An exact number was not known as Nebraska's reporting was incomplete.
Victims of the Spanish flu in Washington County
These are profiles of Washington County residents who died as a result of the 1918 influenza pandemic, also known as Spanish flu. Information from these profiles were taken from the individuals' obituaries, which were published in the Blair Pilot, Blair Tribune and Arlington Herald Review and noted they had died due to the illness.
Grace (Allen) Steavenson, 44
Died: Oct. 8, 1918
Buried: Pioneer Memorial Cemetery, Fort Calhoun
Steavenson, the daughter of William and Emily (Bottorf) Allen, died at her home at Clifton Hill in Omaha. She was born and raised on the Allen homestead south of Blair.
As a child, Steavenson attended Long Creek School and later served as its teacher for five years. She also taught in the Maney district for three years. As a sign of respect, both schools closed at noon on the day of her funeral.
Steavenson was married to H.A. Steavenson in 1903. They had four children.
Menzo McMurtrie, 29
Died: Oct. 13, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
McMurtrie died of pneumonia just a week after contracting the Spanish influenza.
Born in Wisconsin and raised in Blair, he married Jessie Kirk on March 31, 1909. They had five children.
Pvt. John Wentworth, 22
Died: Oct. 13, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Wentworth was serving in the U.S. Army when he contracted Spanish influenza. He died of pneumonia at Camp Dodge near Des Moines, Iowa.
Asa 'Spide' Maynard, 42
Died: Oct. 15, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Maynard was a well-known printer in Blair and had worked in various local offices, including the Blair Pilot, at different times.
He left behind a wife and five children — the oldest only 10.
Maynard's funeral was sparsely attended, except by family and a few friends, due to the contagion.
Roland Currier, 22
Died: Oct. 17, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Currier, a fireman first class in the U.S. Navy, died of bronchial pneumonia after contracting Spanish flu aboard the U.S.S. Pittsburg. He had been in the service for three years.
A telegram informing his mother, Lucy Southwick, of his death, indicated he was “unfailingly conscientious and tried hard to please. He studied to improve the efficiency of his service and to advance his rating. One of his officers expressed his appreciation of him by saying that 'he never had to be told twice what to do.'”
Emma Gossard, 30
Died: Oct. 19, 1918
Buried: Kennard Cemetery
Emma and Stanley Gossard had been sick for a week before Emma succumbed to the “flu” at her home in Kennard.
Emma was born in Blair on March 13, 1888. For a number of years, she served as manager of the Independent Telephone Company and endeared herself to patrons. She attended church and was a member of the aid society and Red Cross.
She married Stanley around 1913. He was a farmer.
Emma's funeral was held outdoors due to the illness.
Sublet family
Lorlena Sublet, 37
Died: Oct. 20, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Floyd Sublet, 17
Died: Oct. 26, 1918
Buried: Unknown
George Sublet, 21
Died: Nov. 1, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
George Sublet was the third member of his family to die from the illness. His mother, Lorlena, and younger brother, Floyd, also died of influenza.
According to George's obituary, Floyd died Oct. 26, but it is not known where he was buried.
George was survived by his wife and a 1-year-old daughter.
Georgia Gutschow, 24
Died: Oct. 20, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Gutschow, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Lutz, was born and raised in Blair. She married William Gutschow on July 27, 1917. She left behind a 3-month-old son.
Leslie W. Downs, 26
Died: Oct. 25, 1918
Buried: Arlington Cemetery
Downs, for whom the Arlington American Legion Post 71 was named, died of double pneumonia at the Rock Island Arsenal Hospital in Illinois. He contracted Spanish flu while traveling on a troop train from San Francisco to Long Island, N.Y. He was removed from the train and taken to the Arsenal Hospital.
Downs had enlisted in the military in July 1918.
Stanley Pierce, 31
Died: Nov. 3, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Pierce, who was born and raised in Blair, died of pneumonia, which had developed from the flu. His obituary speculated that Pierce contracted the illness through his work as the undertaker.
Reeh family
Chris Reeh, 29
Died: Nov. 4, 1918
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Peter Reeh, 50
Died: Nov. 9
Buried: Blair Cemetery
This father-son pair died just five days apart.
Peter Reeh was one of the best known and most highly-respected farmers in Washington County, according to his obituary.
Chris Reeh had married Adena Hansen in January 1918 and had settled on a farm recently purchased by his father.
George Noble, 35
Died: Nov. 14
Buried: Blair Cemetery
Noble owned and operated the Blair Clothing Co. for a number of years. However, at the time of his death, he had been traveling for the New Prague Milling Co. He came home from his travels ill.
He was survived by his widow and two daughters.
George and Lottie Harrison, 30 and 32
Died: Dec. 20 and 21
Buried: Blair Cemetery
This couple died within 12 hours of each other. Lottie Harrison delivered the couple's third child shortly before her death. Their two children, Frances, 5, and Russell, 8, also contracted the flu, but survived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.