Surprises along the trail - part 2

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part column. The first column was published in Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune.
Just recently, Alfie and I were hiking along a lake west of Bennington. As I was looking up, I could see some large object in a tree about 10 feet off the ground. Wasn't sure what it was from a distance. We approached cautiously. Was it a raccoon? It didn't move. Upon closer examination, it was a goose that seemed to be caught in a "V" in the tree. It was deceased. What was it doing there? Did it die a natural death and fell from the sky and landed there? Had it been shot and this is where it landed? Had a carnivore caught it and placed it there for a future meal?
I emailed some Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District employees and described the scene. Their response was more in the line of humor. Just this past weekend, we hiked that area again and the goose is still there.
But the most interesting situation of all happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Wilbur Street. As Alfie and I were approaching that corner from the west, I could see something was part way into the intersection and sticking out into Highway 75. It wasn't a car, but like a camping or construction trailer.
I seemed to remember that we had seen this vehicle many times before further along our route in a lot on private property along 10th Street. There was no car attached. What was it doing there? We walked around it looking and calling for someone. There was no one around. It was definitely a traffic hazard. I took out my phone and called 911 explaining the situation. Alfie and I then walked back west along Wilbur Street and waited.
In short order, a Blair police officer appeared with car lights flashing. We didn't stick around but continued on our walk as there was nothing I could add. Later, I found out that it had been stolen from that nearby property. But, apparently, the robbers hadn't known about the slight bump at that intersection and the trailer must have come unhitched. Guessing here, but I bet they didn't want to stick around.
This trash along trails and walks is not a Blair only issue. I just got back from Pennsylvania and hiked a trail in the college town where I earned my bachelor's degree — Slippery Rock. And there I collected an aluminum can, a sports drink plastic bottle, and, you guessed it, another dirty diaper.
Doug Cook is a Friends of the Jeanette Hunt (Blair) Animal Shelter Board member.
