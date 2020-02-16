Surprises along the trail - part 2

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.