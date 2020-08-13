The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday, July 30, to continue operating the county courthouse by appointment only due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Doors will remain locked at this time. Consumers can call to schedule an appointment at the appropriate office, and then call again when arriving for that appointment.
Face coverings, such as masks or shields, are recommended inside the courthouse, and all county facilities.
Harrison County contact information:
Assessor: 712-644-3101
Auditor: 712-644-2401
Automobile Department: 712-644-2144
Board of Supervisors: 712-644-3123
Conservation: 712-647-2785
Drainage: 712-644-2185
Driver’s License: 712-644-2371
Engineer: 712-644-3140
General Relief: 712-644-2760
GIS: 712-644-1324
Homemakers: 712-644-3437
Public Health: 712-644-2220
Recorder: 712-644-2545
Sheriff: 712-644-2244
Treasurer: 712-644-2750
Veteran’s Affairs: 712-644-2760
