The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday, July 30, to continue operating the county courthouse by appointment only due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Doors will remain locked at this time. Consumers can call to schedule an appointment at the appropriate office, and then call again when arriving for that appointment.

Face coverings, such as masks or shields, are recommended inside the courthouse, and all county facilities.

Harrison County contact information:

Assessor: 712-644-3101

Auditor: 712-644-2401

Automobile Department: 712-644-2144

Board of Supervisors: 712-644-3123

Conservation: 712-647-2785

Drainage: 712-644-2185

Driver’s License: 712-644-2371

Engineer: 712-644-3140

General Relief: 712-644-2760

GIS: 712-644-1324

Homemakers: 712-644-3437

Public Health: 712-644-2220

Recorder: 712-644-2545

Sheriff: 712-644-2244

Treasurer: 712-644-2750

Veteran’s Affairs: 712-644-2760

