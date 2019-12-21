The 2018-19 annual report is available on the APS website.
Supt. Dawn Lewis shared highlights from the report with the Board of Education on Dec. 10 at the meeting. Lewis said the school is fiscally responsible. Financially, the school received 74.72 percent of its money from local property taxes, 23.11 percent from the state and 2.17 percent from federal aid.
There are 700 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year, PK-12. The report shows the enrollment increased from 590 students in 2014-15.
Students enrolled in special education in Arlington is 14.01 percent compared to 15.48 percent in the state. The mobility rate in Arlington is 6.32 percent versus 10.86 percent of the state.
Students eligible for free or reduced lunch meals is 23.71 in Arlington versus 45.21 percent.
The highest enrollment in the school is 11th grade with 65 students and on the smallest side is preschool at 29 students. As far as activities 73 percent participate and 60 percent participate in athletics.
Fifty-two Arlington students earned college credit in the 2018-19 dual credit program earning a total of 434 credits. With a 98 percent graduation rate, 40 2019 graduates earned a total of $548,153 in scholarships.
On the ACT scale scores range, Arlington students average scale scores were 19 in English Language Arts, 20 for mathematics, and 20 for Science. The State scores were 18, 19 and 19, respectively.
There are several highlights from the high school, including FFA and FBLA being national qualifiers, the implementation of STRIV with connections between academics and activities, plans to expand STEM curricular options in computer science and coding, two state officers for FBLA and a National Merit Commendation, as well as a staff member being recognized in the field as "Educator of the Year."
Elementary school highlights include a completed preschool playground refurbishments with $47,000 grant from Scheels AllSport Omaha, implementation of a new math intervention curriculum, multi-tiered systems of support team in place and attending training, and a new reading interventionist for grades 4-8.
There are 93 scholar athletes, state softball won third place, the wrestling team took fourth place at state wrestling duals, and state qualifiers included the football team, one student on the boys cross country team, eight wrestlers and seven track runners.
