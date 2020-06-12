The coronavirus pandemic continues to force adaptations on events this summer.
While fireworks are still planned, all activities for Arlington Summer Sizzle have been canceled, according to committee member Paul Kaup. Fireworks will be 10 p.m. July 3. A planned concert remains a question mark.
"We cancelled all events except the fireworks and we are still deciding on the concert," Kaup said. "we are still waiting for Three Rivers Health Department to give us the thumbs up or thumbs down on the concert part."
Kaup said music coordinated with the fireworks will be played on an FM radio station.
The Arlington Summer Sizzle Facebook page and website will be updated as decisions are made.
The festival had included events including a slow-pitch softball tournament, a walk/run, food, giant water slide and a concert.
In 2019, the festival was extended to three days to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Village of Arlington.
