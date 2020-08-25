Like so many other events this year, one more will not be taking place — the Sugarplum Festival, which was set for Nov. 19.
The festival, which has drawn an average of 2,00 to 3,000 people over the last few years, would make social distancing impossible.
"We didn't feel there was a safe and responsible way to do it," said Jordan Rishel, executive director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.. "Even when you take out some of the big highlights of the event, we didn't feel like it was a safe way to do it."
There will be no children waiting on the streets to get photos taken with Santa or see Santa's reindeer. There will be no candy and other treats in the various businesses or the free soup and chili supper that warms up visitors at the South Fire Station before it begins. Downtown stores and restaurants may be open that day, but it won't be for the festival. The hayrack ride wouldn't have been easy to run as riders pack onto the hayrack and wait in small parking lots.
Rishel said this is the first time in 17 years the event is not taking place.
"There are several businesses downtown and around town that have supported the event from the beginning and we hope the community will still continue to support those businesses even though we aren't doing the event," she said. "From the beginning, Sugarplum was to highlight what we have and to remind people to shop local during the holiday season. Even though choosing not to have it this year, just remember what we have in town. Still support what we have here."
Though the festival will not go on, it doesn't mean there won't be festive parts of the season on the main street. Similar to the scarecrow contest in October, the Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to kickoff the holiday season with a business lighting contest. Voting would be virtual.
"Light your business so we can stay in the holiday mode but we're not being irresponsible doing it," Rishel said.
Rishel said the change will make them refocus on shopping local and Small Business Saturday and try to do something bigger and better for Washington County for that day this year, as well as Washington County Gives.
"What can we do for small businesses and focus our support on all the businesses and restaurants in town?" she asked.
The decision was not made without consultation with local businesses who play a part in the event.
Suzanne Olson, floral designer at Country Gardens, said she will miss the event.
"I think we are really going to miss seeing the people and the kids," she said. "We love to see all the kids go through here. For us, that's the opening of the whole Christmas season so we'll miss all of that."
Olson said the shop blows up around 800 balloons in preparation for the event.
"We give them away with bags to each of the kids and all of them are given away," she said. "It takes a lot of preparation on behalf of the businesses."
