The Arlington and Fort Calhoun volleyball teams began postseason play Monday with one moving on to its subdistrict final match.
The third-seeded Pioneers (14-16 overall) played No. 2 Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Ralston, earning a 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 15-6 win. The Raiders went on a 15-4 run to finish their fourth set victory, but coach James Slie's team bounced back with a strong showing in the fifth.
Fort Calhoun will now play Omaha Roncalli on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ralston High School. The winner will be the Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Tournament champion and advance to a district final match.
Arlington nearly moved onto the C1-4 semifinals, but fell 3-2 to David City in Fremont on Monday. The Scouts won 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14.
The Eagles led 13-9 in the fifth set before ultimately falling to David City. They end the 2019 season with a 7-21 record.
Blair, meanwhile, begins Class B Subdistrict 4 play 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bennington. With a win against Schuyler, the Bears would play again at approximately 6:45 p.m. versus their host Badgers.
For the full story on these matches, as well as Tuesday's, check out Thursday's Arlington Citizen or Friday's Washington County Enterprise. The stories will also be uploaded here at enterprisepub.com/sports.
