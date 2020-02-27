For the second straight year, the Fort Calhoun boys basketball team will play in a Class C1 District Final game to try and reach its first state tournament since 1923.
The Pioneers topped Boys Town 57-45 on Thursday night at Ralston High School, earning a substate round game — the final round before the state tourney. The district final will be played against a to-be-determined opponent on either Saturday or Monday. The matchup is expected to be announced officially Friday.
“I feel like we can play with any team in the state when we play our game like we did tonight,” FCHS senior Tyler Strauss said. “We're ready for anybody we got. I don't think we're scared of anybody. We're excited for the challenge.”
Against Boys Town, the Pioneers led from 6-5 on. They attacked the Cowboys' zone through the lane routinely, passing the ball off for shots next to the basket. Junior Brant Hilzendeger, who stands at 6-foot-4, was the beneficiary on the baseline, finishing with a game-high 28 points.
“Tonight, like Tyler said, we came out and played our game,” the leading scorer said.
The victory pushed Fort Calhoun's season record to 16-8 under head coach TJ O'Connor, who is in his first season with the team. The Pioneers lost last season's Class C1-3 District Final to the eventual state champion Auburn Bulldogs.
Auburn, which was 24-0 entering Thursday, is among the potential opponents FCHS could face in this year's district finals.
For the full story on Thursday's game, check out next Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune. This online story will be updated with district finals information once it becomes available.
