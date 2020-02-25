The Fort Calhoun boys basketball team advanced to the Class C1 Subdistrict 3 final with a come-from-behind win Tuesday, while the Arlington and Blair seasons came to a close in postseason hoops this week.
Pioneers sophomore Carsen Schwarz notched an assist on Brant Hilzendeger's game-winning bucket with 4.1 seconds left at Ralston High School. FCHS topped Omaha Concordia 60-59 after trailing by as many as 10 points during the second half.
The Pioneers next play 6 p.m. Thursday against Boys Town at Ralston High School. The winner will then advance to the district final, substate round.
Arlington, meanwhile, dropped its subdistrict game against Wahoo Neumann on Tuesday in Waverly, 72-44. The Eagles finished the season 7-17.
Blair completed its 2019-2020 season Monday with a 68-35 loss to Omaha Roncalli. The Bears ended the year 4-18.
For the full story on these games, check out Thursday's Arlington Citizen and Friday's Washington County Enterprise. Stories will also become available online at enterprisepub.com/sports.
