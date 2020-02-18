Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington all suffered losses in girls basketball subdistrict action Tuesday night, though the Bears are likely to have at least one more game left.
The Bears (14-9 overall) lost to Bennington 67-36 in the Class B Subdistrict 4 Tournament final, but were 12th in the wild card standings entering the night. The top 16 teams in Class B will play district finals on Saturday with state tournament berths on the line. Those matchups are expected to be announced on Wednesday.
BHS previously defeated Schuyler 49-8 in B-4 Tourney play.
Arlington, meanwhile, had its season end Tuesday with a 48-44 loss to Wahoo in the Class C1-4 Tournament semifinals at David City Aquinas. The Eagles end the year with a 14-11 record.
The Pioneers of Fort Calhoun ended their season 4-19 Tuesday with a 60-28 loss to Omaha Roncalli at Ralston High School.
For the full story on these games, check out Thursday's Arlington Citizen and Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
