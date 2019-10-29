High school volleyball season in Washington County ended Tuesday in subdistrict play.
A day after Arlington was eliminated from postseason play, the Fort Calhoun Pioneers and Blair Bears dropped subdistrict finals matches.
The Pioneers fell to Omaha Roncalli in the Class C1 Subdistrict 1 final 26-24, 25-17, 25-17. They finished the season 14-17 and 1-1 in subdistrict play.
The Bears, meanwhile, went 1-1 Tuesday with a win against Schuyler and a loss to Bennington in the Class B-4 Tournament. They beat the Warriors 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16 and lost to the host Badgers 25-22, 25-14 and 25-18.
BHS finished the season 5-23.
For the full story on these matches and additional photos, check out Friday's Washington County Enterprise or return back here at enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
