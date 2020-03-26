March 18 was a different kind of school day.
There were no classes or sports practices. There was no slamming of lockers in between.
But the students were there. For a half hour at a time, students came not to attend class but to pick up items from their lockers and parents came with children to pick up sack lunches.
There were mixed emotions on the part of teachers and families, with some being sad at the turn of events.
"It's been surreal not really knowing when the end is coming and as an educator it's unnerving to not know what education is going to look like for the last nine weeks of school is unsettling," Jen Hilgenkamp said as she helped her daughter pick up her books. "At the same time, we know as long as we are smart and keep our distance we can stay healthy.
Brooke Hilgenkamp said she doesn't want to go into June with school, but is enjoying the work-from-home aspect.
"I find it's more relaxing because I can go at my own pace," she said.
Senior Jenna Hoefs said there's a little bit of concern wondering how the rest of the year will go.
"It's not the way I wanted the senior year to end," she said. "Hopefully, we can still have prom, our shows, our sporting events. It's not the best ending of senior year but I hope it still goes on the way we want it to."
Anna Brahatcek was at the school with her children Ethan, Leah and Madalyn James.
"It's stressful when you're working from home, too," she said. "The school gave us an extra laptop because with one computer and four people it's hard. I'm glad they're continuing to do stuff online. It's going to be a live-and-learn type of thing."
Brahatcek said she believes the school is doing a good job with the communication.
"That's been really awesome. The lunch and breakfast is awesome I think," she said. "It's stressful all around for families. We're finally getting over the winter blues and now we are in quarantine."
She said a challenge is finding quiet time.
"It's just something we are going to have to work with and deal with," Brahatcek said.
Parents have been cooperative and understanding.
"They are working hard, too, because they are doing a lot of the help at home now. It's never been more of a joint effort than now," Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan said.
The lunch and breakfast follows requirements of the summer program, at three sites. Parents are grateful.
"It means the world to me. I'm one of those people who rely on the school for the lunch and this is a prayer answered for me," Amy Nysingh said. "I am beyond grateful."
Many teachers already use online teaching and in the lower grades there is a mix of videos and paperwork.
Marty Potter, who teaches juniors and seniors, said the students are used to doing work online.
"As far as I know, all of my students are internet-accessible and I'm not too concerned about being able to deliver this except that I wouldn't be able to have discussions with them about it," she said. "We will just pick up where we left off — that's what we do every year."
Social studies teacher Jason Wiese already teaches things online and said he feels confident. "Yesterday, I did office hours on Zoom for students to ask questions. Kids were excited and ready to have something to do," he said. "We're ready to fight this coronavirus and make it through," Wiese said.
