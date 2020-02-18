Area students earned top honors at the Iowa High School Large Group State Speech Contest on Feb. 8 in Waukee.
West Harrison’s Kayla Lynch, Maren Evans, and McKenna Waldron and Woodbine’s Ana Vasquez-Pryor and Savannah Marshall were selected following the completion of the competition to the Large Group All-State Speech Festival to be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ames High School in Ames.
Following is a list of the area students and the ratings they received.
Large Group State Speech Contest, 2-8-2020 @ Waukee
Missouri Valley
Ensemble Acting: Kyra Johnson, Virginia Iverson, Bree Cooper – Division II.
Group Improv: Jacob Meade, Zack Sulley, Mariah Pleskac – Division II.
Musical Theatre: Catie Foote, Heidi Goodrich, Gracie Stoops, Kassidy Westercamp, Ela Rangel, Mariah Pleskac, Evan Gutzmer, Jacob Meade – Division II.
West Harrison
*Group Improv: Kayla Lynch, Maren Evans, McKenna Waldron – Division I.
Group Improv: Jayden Kraft, Jeff Perry, Riley Acker, Mikey Peterson – Division II.
* Selected to the Large Group All-State Speech Festival held at Ames High School on Feb. 22.
Logan-Magnolia
Musical Theatre: Evelyn Gomez, Misty Rose – Division I
Woodbine
Choral Reading: Adam Sherer, Dallas Drenth, Caleb Loftus, Claire Ryerson, Lane Vennink, Luke Ryerson, Nicole Sherer, Payton Taylor, Sam Anderson, Sara Ryerson, Sierra Lantz – Division I.
One Act: Autumn Vennink, Elana Probasco, Ella Barnum, Grace Moores, Jordan Butrick, Sarah Jochims – Division xx.
Ensemble Acting: LeaLa Vasquez, Marley Hansen – Division II.
*Ensemble Acting: Ana Vasquez-Pryor, Savannah Marshall – Division I.
Group Improv: Sam Anderson, Josh Newton, Breck Sullivan, Lane Vennink, Luke Ryerson – Division II.
Readers Theatre: Dallas Drenth, Adam Sherer, Breck Sullivan, Josh Newton, Kael Smith, Kail Brown, Layne Pryor, Micah Stolley – Division I.
* Selected to the Large Group All-State Speech Festival held at Ames High School on Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.