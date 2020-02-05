Woodbine's 1995 and 1996 State Basketball Teams were honored at Friday's home basketball game in Woodbine. Team members who could make it back include in the front row, from left, Matt Williams, Jason Probasco, Back row, Coach Steve Tussey, Todd Argotsinger, Jamie Hoefer, Dustin Seda, Adam Pryor, Hank Gruver.
