Makayla Baughman's game-high 21 points and a dominant fourth period pushed the Blair girls basketball team's season record to 1-1 Saturday.
The visiting Bears routed Ralston 18-4 during the final quarter to earn a 51-34 road win.
Baughman hit one of her five 3-pointers during her team's winning effort down the stretch. Sami Murray also added five of her 13 points during the fourth period, while senior Sophia Grantham had seven of her nine. Five of those seven came on five-straight foul shot makes.
Overall, Blair made eight 3-pointers and was 11-for-18 from the foul line. The fourth-period push was the Bears' second-straight in as many games, but ended much more in their favor.
Buzzer-beater tops BHS at Mercy
Ten shoulders dropped Thursday night at Omaha Mercy High School.
Dejected by what they'd just witnessed, the five Blair girls basketball players made their way off of the floor after Anna Sommers' game-winning shot dropped for a 43-42 victory. The Monarchs, meanwhile, celebrated, having stolen the Bears' come-from-behind win on the opening night of the season.
Trailing 34-26 through three periods, coach Matt Aschoff's BHS squad outscored Mercy 16-7 during the fourth before the final attempt. Grantham, Baughman and Ella Ross made 3-pointers during the final 8 minutes to give their team an advantage, but it was taken away at the buzzer.
Baughman finished with a Bears-high 13 points, while Ross had 11 and Grantham added nine. Murray scored five points and Avory French had four.
Sommers finished with just three Mercy points, while Abbey Wilson notched a game-high 23 during the win.
