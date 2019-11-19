Once structural steel work is set, project work will open up for the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center, project manager Jared Schleifer told the Washington County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 12 meeting.
"We started pouring the majority of the interior columns on the east side, which allows us to set the structural steel," he said. "That allows us to get that hollow-core (roof) on the east side."
Work to enclose the justice center before winter weather arrived hit a small snag last month when workers found one structural conflict where seaming walls on the upper floor didn't align with lower walls. The fix was approved by the engineer.
Schleifer said steel work will start again Nov. 25. Though crew members are working to get the justice center enclosed through continued wall construction, Schleifer said a small area of exterior wall will remain open as an entrance for steel into the facility.
He also said exterior veneer work has started.
"You'll see the scaffold going up around the building, we're going to get that tented in here, so we can continue with masonry work as the cold days set in," he said.
Two meters will be installed by Black Hills Energy to provide heat necessary for construction materials to set properly. One meter is temporary while the other will be permanent for the facility.
Interior drywall has also started on the west side of the facility, where the sheriff’s office and courtroom will be located, Schleifer said. Windows were to arrive for the sheriff's office last week.
"Drywall going on the sheriff's side is good because that's our early spring date that we're wanting to hit so we can move over and start the renovation on the existing area," Schleifer said.
In addition to receiving an update on jail center construction, the board also approved a contract with Combined Public Communications (CPC) for phone and video service for the facility and approved a plan with Cox Business to provide VoIP communications services for the courthouse and jail.
VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol, is a method of voice communications over networks such as the internet.
The approval to receive VoIP services from Cox is dependent on the business' VoIP system being compatible with the courthouse and jail's other network and communications systems as well as the approval of a contract, still yet to be submitted, by the county attorney's office.
Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, and Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said Cox's system, compared to others, is much cheaper. Kramer said Cox's system is a lease agreement, which means the county doesn't need to purchase and house the necessary equipment themselves or pay for maintenance as that will be done by Cox.
The contract with CPC for phone and video service allows a recoup of at least $75,000 to the justice center's construction contingency budget. CPC will pay to put in the system and pay the county money as inmates use the service, as opposed to an original servicer that was considered.
