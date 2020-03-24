Schools are closed. Businesses are closed. Just as the weather is warming up we are forced back indoors.
While we are hunkered down for the safety of ourselves and others, we don’t have to let our health goals take a hit. You may not be able to go to the gym but that is okay. Rather than letting the idea of isolation scare you, take this opportunity to try new at-home workouts that you’ve never tried before.
YouTube is a great resource for workout videos, but there are also several different apps that you can download on your phone that are great too. Try yoga or guided meditation if you are looking for something a little less strenuous.
If you can't get outside to go for a run or walk, take advantage of the stairs in your home. No weights in your home? Use canned goods or other household objects to lift.
If you’re missing your usual workout buddy, stick with your normal time but instead get together virtually using your phone or computer’s video chat.
Whatever you choose, it’s important that we all stay active during this global pandemic. Not only to stay fit and physically healthy, but also for our mental health. Research has shown that being active increases our happiness and overall well-being.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommendations for people of all ages. • Preschool-aged children should stay active throughout the entire day.
• Children aged 6-17 years old need at least 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity as well as 3 days per week of muscle-strengthening and bone-strengthening activities.
• Adults need at least 150 minutes per week (that's 30 minutes 5 days a week) of moderate-intensity physical activity as well as at least 2 days of muscle strengthening activities.
• Older adults should follow the same recommendations as adults OR be as physically active as abilities or chronic conditions may allow.
Remember, at the end of the day, any amount of physical activity is better than none.
And because we still have to eat, why not try out a new recipe during this time? This chicken and broccoli casserole is one of my favorites and so simple.
Easy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
INGREDIENTS
1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of chicken soup (reduced/fat free)
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon curry powder (or any other seasoning of choice)
4 cups fresh broccoli (chopped)
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts (cooked and cubed)
3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
2 Tablespoons butter (melted)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Cook broccoli in boiling water until tender, then drain.
3. In a small bowl mix together cream of chicken soup, sour cream, lemon juice, and curry. Set aside.
4. In a 9 x 13 greased baking dish add broccoli and chicken.
5. Pour soup mixture over top and mix together.
6. Sprinkle with cheese. Combine bread crumbs with butter and sprinkle on top.
7. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
NOTE: I personally double this recipe and use a full rotisserie chicken.
*Recipe adapted from sixsistersstuff.com
Jordan Luxa is a Food, Nutrition and Health educator for Nebraska Extension in Washington County. She can be contacted at 402-426-9455, jordan.luxa@unl.edu, or visit the Washington County Extension website at www.washington.unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.