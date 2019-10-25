Two Blair Bears earned Class B medals Friday during the NSAA State Cross-Country Championships in Kearney, while Fort Calhoun runners and Arlington Eagle Noah Kubat showed off their skills in Class C.
BHS senior Sam Lueders earned third in 16:31.47, while sophomore Sophia Baedke was 15th in the girls' race. She finished 20:45.4.
Mary Roskens added a 19th-place finish for the Bears, while Grace Galbraith was 38th.
The Blair boys were ninth as a team with Lueders leading the way. Aiden Klanderud was 41st, Zac Boswell was 44th, Jacob Rupp was 55th, Ethan Funk was 70th and Mason Bell was 76th.
Kubat narrowly misses 3rd medal
Arlington senior Noah Kubat finished one spot out of his third medal at the state cross-country meet, finishing 16th. He finished the race in 17:24.3, which was a personal record at the Kearney Country Club.
Fort Calhoun girls earn 9th
The Fort Calhoun girls finished ninth as a team with Kelsie Premer leading the way in 41st. Dala Drowne was 49th, Tessa Skelton was 57th, Savannah Lukasiewicz was 58th, Morgan Miller was 79th and Katie Barta was 95th.
Freshman Lance Olberding 28th in the boys' race in 17:50.5, while his brother Ely was 50th.
For the full story on the state meet, and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or come back online to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
