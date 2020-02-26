2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Recap
Class 1A Final Team Standings: 1st) Don Bosco 170; 2nd) Lisbon 155.5; 3rd) Underwood 106; 4th) West Sioux 87; 5th) West Hancock 75; 6th) Logan-Magnolia 63; 7th) New London 50; 8th) Hudson 49; 9th) Wilton 35.5; 10th) Hull Western Christian 34.
Area Team Placings: 20th) Woodbury Central 25; 31st) Riverside 17; 40th) Missouri Valley 13.5; 46th) Tri-Center 11; 48th) AHSTW, Westwood 9; 55th) Audubon 7; 64th) ACGC, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3; 74th) MVAOCOU, West Monona 1.
2020 Area State Wrestling Medal Count
(Athletes from area conferences, including the Western Iowa and Western Valley)
Western Iowa (15 State Medalists)
AHSTW (1): Gavyn Fischer, 195-lbs., seventh place
Audubon (1): Luke Mosinski, 220-lbs., eighth place.
Logan-Magnolia (4): Hagen Heistand, 120-lbs, third place; Wyatt Reisz, 126-lbs, fifth place; Briar Reisz, 152-lbs, second place; Barret Pitt, 285-lbs, fourth place.
Missouri Valley (1): Nick Haynes, 182-lbs., sixth place.
Riverside (1): Jace Rose, 113-lbs, fourth place.
Tri-Center (1): Bryson Freeberg, 170-lbs, fifth place.
Underwood (6): Gable Porter, 106-lbs, first place; Steavie Barnes, 120-lbs, fourth place; Zane Ziegler, 132-lbs, sixth place; Logan James, 138-lbs, second place; Nick Hamilton, 145-lbs, first place; Blake Thomsen, 152-lbs, sixth place.
Western Valley (4 State Medalists)
OABCIG (1): Jake Nieman, 145-lbs, fifth place.
Westwood (1): Jackson Dewald, 182-lbs., seventh place.
Woodbury Central (2): Beau Klingensmith, 126-lbs, third place; Nate Monahan, 152-lbs, eighth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.