2020 State Wrestling Results
Missouri Valley
145: Eric McIlnay (Jr.) – won 2-1 decision over Kayne Marshall (Iowa Valley); was pinned by Nick Hamilton (Underwood), 1:19; lost 4-2 decision to Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr). State Tournament Record: 1-2; Final Record: 38-15.
182: Nick Haynes (Sr.) – pinned Luke Giesemann (Bellevue), 3:12; lost 9-5 decision to Carson Lynott (West Sioux); won 16-1 technical fall over Brady Langloss (Wayne); won 6-2 decision over Jackson Dewald (Westwood); was pinned by Coy Baker (Wilton), 1:21; lost 17-2 technical fall decision to Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyerville Beckman). State Tournament Record: 3-3; Final Record: 37-5. Sixth place. Third state medal.
285: Connor Murray (Soph.) – was pinned by Chandler Redenius (West Hancock), 1:49; won 3-1 decision over Brady Canada (AHSTW); lost 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker to Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox). State Tournament Record: 1-2. Final Record: 22-8.
Logan-Magnolia
113: Sean Thompson (Soph.) – lost 7-5 decision to Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows); pinned Noah Grage (Durant), 1:26; lost 7-5 decision to Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon). State Tournament Record: 1-2; Final Record: 43-6.
120: Hagen Heistand (Soph.) – pinned Josh Giendening (New London), 3:50; was pinned by Damon Huston (Midland); won 11-1 major decision over Cade Cook (North Linn); won 6-5 decision over Chris Ferguson (Sioux Central); pinned Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR), 1:48; won 3-1 decision over Steavie Barnes (Underwood). State Tournament Record: 5-1. Final Record: 39-2. Third place. Second state medal.
126: Wyatt Reisz (Fr.) – won 10-6 decision over Jacob Moore (Denver); lost 5-0 decision to Aidan Noonan (Cascade); won 7-6 decision Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield); won 6-4 sudden victory over Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota); lost 5-3 decision to Kael Brisker (Wilton); won 4-2 decision over Michael McClelland (Don Bosco). State Tournament Record: 4-2. Final Record: 48-5. Fifth place. First state medal.
132: Brady Thompson (Soph.) – was pinned by Cullen Koedam (West Sioux), 5:19; was pinned by Alex Jones (Edgewood-Colesburg). State Tournament Record: 0-2. Final Record: 36-15.
152: Briar Reisz (Jr.) – won 6-4 decision over Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW); won 7-2 decision over Seth Salker (West Sioux); won 4-1 decision over Cael Frost (Don Bosco); lost 7-5 decision to Marshall Hauck (Lisbon). State Tournament Record: 3-1. Final Record: 37-2. Second place. Third state medal.
285: Barret Pitt (Sr.) – won 5-1 decision over Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine); won 5-3 ultimate tiebreaker over Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox); lost 8-1 decision to Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville); pinned Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area), 5:34; was pinned by Chandler Redenius (West Hancock), 3:38. State Tournament Record: 3-2. Final Record: 46-4. Fourth place. Second state medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.