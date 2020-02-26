The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association honors junior high coaches from across the state for their dedication to and development of the student-athlete. Logan-Magnolia's Eugene Esser was selected by the IWCOA as the Class 1A Junior High State Wrestling Coach of the Year, and he was honored before the start of the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. He is shown with his family, Ryan Moyer holdnig Wesley and Robby (standing), Eugene Esser, and daughters Regan Esser, and daughter Aryn Moyer. Eugene Esser has been coaching Lo-Ma junior high wrestling for 28 years.