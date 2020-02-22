For the full story and additional photos from the NSAA State Wrestling Championships, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or return online to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
Two Washington County wrestlers became first-time state champions Saturday during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Arlington junior Josh Miller won the Class B 160-pound title, while freshman 106-pounder Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun claimed first place in Class C.
A third county wrestler, 2019 state champion Remington Gay of Arlington, finished second at 285 pounds. He was pinned by Wayne's Mike Leatherdale in 3:08.
Miller won his 160-pound state title with a 4-2 decision win against Hastings' Izaak Hunsley. The match was even 2-2 through two periods before the Eagle scored the winning points during the third.
The title was Miller's first, but also the junior's third state medal.
“It means the world,” the champ said. “All the work I've put in throughout the season, all the lifting. It helps to know all that pays off in the end.”
Olberding, meanwhile, topped Wahoo Neuman's Aaron Ohnoutka by 4-3 decision to become the first Fort Calhoun state champion since Kenny Chacon in 2009. The 106-pounder scored the match-winning reversal during the second period. He then kept Ohnoutka on the mat for the entire third period to improve to 46-3 this season.
“I feel amazing,” Olberding said. “If I wanted to, I could scream pretty loud right now.”
4 county wrestlers place, too
Four more Washington County high school wrestlers placed Saturday morning in Omaha.
Arlington's Hunter Gilmore and Kobe Wilkins earned third at 132 and 182 pounds, while Blair's Tyler Curtis and Hank Frost took fourth at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively.
Gilmore and Wilkins each won their bronze medals by pin. Gilmore's took just 2:20, while Wilkins' came at 2:55 against the wrestler he lost to during the quarterfinals.
Curtis, meanwhile, dropped his third-place match by major decision after earning his way into the bout with a pin of Wayne's Reece Jaqua.
Frost lost his third place match by major decision, too, but capped his senior year with a 4-2 state run overall.
