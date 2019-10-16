A rowdy home crowd welcomed the Arlington softball team to the Class C State Championships on Wednesday in Hastings.
The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks brought with them a hearty student section, but the Eagles earned the 9-7 first round win. Coach Janelle Lorsch's team will play a second round game against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (this story will be updated with those results when available).
First, though, Arlington had to shake off a tough first inning against the Bluehawks.
“We did settle down as we went through it,” Lorsch said. “And I told the girls, 'We got all of our jitters out the first inning.”
After Cadie Robinson and Lainey Tierney combined to push across three runs during the top of the first inning, St. Cecilia scored four runs. It would hold the advantage on the scoreboard until Arlington scored five runs during the top of the sixth.
First, Emily Lingenfelter earned a spot on base. Her pinch runner, Emery McIntosh, then scored on a softball off of Emma Smailys' bat to even the score at 5-all.
That's when Eagles junior catcher Kylee Bruning delivered a go-ahead 2-run homer. Sarah Theiler added an RBI triple and scored on an error as AHS took a 9-5 lead.
“Just to win now, we won't have a morning game tomorrow,” Bruning said. “Morning games are not our thing.”
Jaidyn Spoon recorded the final out on a seventh-inning flyout to centerfield. It was one of her multiple standout defensive plays in the outfield Wednesday in Hastings.
