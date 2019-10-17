The Arlington softball season ended Thursday during an extra-innings elimination game at the Class C State Championships in Hastings.
The Eagles scored a run during the sixth inning to even the score and eventually force extras, but the Malcolm Clippers bested them7-6 with a 2-1 eighth frame. The loss marked the end of six seniors' high school careers and capped their season record at 22-8 — with a 1-2 mark at state.
Malcolm moved on, but lost in the next round to Auburn. Fairbury, Auburn and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remain in the Class C state field with a day to go.
Hailey Brenn and Cadie Robinson led Arlington against Malcolm with two RBIs apiece, while Kylee Bruning had one. Abby Stromer notched a double, while Sarah Theiler and Jaidyn Spoon also added hits.
Theiler took the loss in the pitching circle, but allowed just four earned runs and had five strikeouts.
For a full recap on the Eagles' state tournament, and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune and next Thursday's Arlington Citizen. The story will be posted online Tuesday at enterprisepub.com/sports.
