The Blair Youth Sports Complex's Wederquist Field is the home for Nebraska Little League postseason baseball.
Before it hosts the state tournament Thursday through July 22, the diamond was the home of the Nebraska Northern Area Majors and Minors tournaments Friday through Sunday. On the first two days of round robin competition, Blair teams went 0-3.
The All-Star Minors squad lost Friday's game against Memorial Little League 11-2, while the Blair Majors dropped a close, 8-7 game to Keystone Little League.
Then, on Saturday, Memorial Little League defeated Blair Majors 11-1.
Blair pitcher Roman Gartin had nine strikeouts against Memorial, but it was the visiting team that jumped out to a 11-0 advantage. It scored seven of those 11 runs during the fourth frame.
Blair, meanwhile, scored its first and only run in the final inning of the game — the fifth. Cornez Tucker hit a lead-off double before eventually scoring on a passed ball.
Gartin also tripled in the loss, while Luke Raymond made a leaping catch at second base during the third inning.
For more information on Nebraska Little League Baseball and the upcoming state tournament — which was moved to Blair after flooding in Kearney — go online to the organization's temporary website (box5884.temp.domains/~nebrass0/) or its social media sites — Facebook (@NELLDA3) and Twitter (@nebllbball).
