The Blair girls golf team finished the Class B State Championships 10th Tuesday at Elks Country Club in Elkhorn.
The Bears finished with 840 strokes over the two-day, 36-hole tournament. First place Scottsbluff had 677, while state runner-up Gering had 691.
Rachel Parks led BHS with a 19th-place finish with 189 strokes. Ava Rech tied for 45th, Anna more was 49th, Kaia Stewart was 57th and Mallory Stirek was 58th.
Aurora's Danica Badura won the state title by 14 strokes, carding 145 on 36 holes, which was 1-over par.
For the full story on this event and additional photos, check out Friday's Washington County Enterprise or return online to enterprisepub.com/sports/ that same day.
