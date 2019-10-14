The Blair girls golf team opened Class B State Championship play Monday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
The Bears totaled 423 strokes over 18 holes and are in 12th place through one day of the two-day tournament. Anna Moore will start day No. 2 for BHS when she tees off 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Rachel Parks leads coach Ross Udey's Bears through 18 of 36 total state holes. She shot a 93 Monday, finishing 21 strokes above par in a tie for 18th place.
Moore, meanwhile, shot a 106 to tie for 48th. Kaia Stewart is tied for 57th with 111 swings, and Mallory Stirek and Ava Rech are 59th with 113.
Scottsbluff leads the Class B tournament with just 327 strokes. Gering is second with 336.
Aurora's Danica Badura leads the individual standings with a first-round 72. Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff is second with a 76.
Fort the full story on the Class B Championships, and additional photos, check out Friday's Washington County Enterprise or return here at enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
