St. Paul's Lutheran Church will resume in-person worship services Sunday through at least June 28.
On April 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed the Directed Health Measure (DHM) requirements statewide on places of worship, which includes different household units maintaining 6 feet of separation and worshippers cannot pass items between them, such as the collection baskets.
Services will include in-person services in the sanctuary at 8:15 a.m. and outside services in the grove south of the playground at 10:30 a.m. The gym is the backup location in case of inclement weather. Congregation members are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets for the outdoor service.
Pre-registration is required for the 8:15 a.m. service. The church asks that people sign up for only one 8:15 a.m. service in June to allow for more people to attend in-person services.
The church website includes a list of several items and instructions to consider.
Holy Communion will be celebrated following every 8:15 a.m. in-person worship service in June. There is no fellowship gatherings or in-person Sunday school or Bible class until further notice. The pastors will wear masks before and after worship services, and during distribution of the sacrament.
The church will continue offering online worship indefinitely and DVDs for those who do not attend in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.