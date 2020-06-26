The 2020 Gala for St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School will turn into the 2021 Gala instead. But people have an opportunity to help get items for the silent auction.
Megan Fuchs, a member of the gala committee is hosting a Pampered Chef party through June 27 to help earn free products for the next auction.
Fuchs said they are hoping to reschedule the gala for early next year.
"With the pandemic, we aren't hosting it because we usually get around 200-250 people for the gala," she said. "We go out and solicit businesses for donations and we know a lot of businesses are struggling and we don't want to put anymore burden on them."
Fuchs said when the economy gets better, they will try to get donations.
"We're trying to think of everybody, not just getting people in a room," she said.
The gala raises funds for scholarships and other necessities.
"We will feel it, but we won't struggle," Fuchs said. "It really does help though because we have some families who benefit very well from the scholarships. We trust that God is going to pull us through it."
More than $600 in free product was made for the auction last year.
"It's a great way to get items for a fundraiser or auction," Fuchs said.
