The St. Paul's Lutheran School volleyball team recently finished second at the Lutheran Invitational State Tournament in Lincoln.
The Bulldogs went 2-1 in their three matches, falling during the championship round of the Class C-1 Division. Coaches for the team were Dana Schmidt, Jennifer Shearer and Anna Buene.
Team members who played for the championship were Katie Douglas, Addilyn Hilgenkamp, Callee Shearer, Liam Shearer, Jadyn Smithson, Gwen Von Behren and Evie Walkenhorst.
