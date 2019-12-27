St. Paul’s Lutheran School hosted the Elkhorn Valley Lutheran School Association’s annual Math Bee on Dec. 10.
The bee, which consists of three rounds of competition — individual, math facts relay and problem solving — was rescheduled from November when weather prevented contestants from traveling to participate.
St. Paul’s teams took second place and third place in the math facts relay.
Individual awards included: Logan Hilgenkamp, second place in third grade; Andrew Jess, first place in fourth grade; Caleb Cornett, second place in fourth grade, Addi Hilgenkamp, third place in fourth grade; Ruby Hoffschneider, first place in fifth grade, Ethan Hilgenkamp, second place in fifth grade; Katy Douglas, second place in sixth grade; Luke Ott, First place in seventh grade; and Tyler Ott, third place in eighth grade.
In the problem solving competition, St. Paul’s received first place at the fourth, fifth, and seventh grade levels, and second place at the third, sixth, and eighth grade levels.
St. Paul’s coordinator for the event, Dana Schmidt, said St. Paul’s is very proud of the hard work and achievement of the school’s students.
