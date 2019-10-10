Students at St. Paul's Lutheran School engaged in a “book battle” to promote reading and raise funds for new books for the school's library.
Preschool through eighth-grade students were invited to donate books from home that they were no longer reading. A total of 1,203 books were donated during the daily walking club.
On Oct. 3, students purchased these “new-to-you” books for a quarter each.
The classroom that brought the most books were the first to shop. The first- and second-graders were the book battle winners, so they were the first to find their treasures.
Proceeds from the book sales will be used to purchase new books for the school library.
