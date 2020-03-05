The St. Paul's Lutheran School basketball teams capped their seasons recently at the C-Club Tournament in Seward.
The Bulldogs, who are made up of players in grades 4-8, both won two of their three games at Concordia University. The boys finished second in their division, while the girls basketball team claimed the consolation title.
Eighth-graders Tyler Ott and Ben Stork played their final games as St. Paul's players during the tourney.
