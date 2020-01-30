It is National Lutheran Schools Week and St. Paul's Lutheran School is celebrating the week with a variety of activities.
Principal Larry Wooster said the theme of the week, as well as for the year, is Joyfully in Jesus. He shared the importance of celebrating the national week.
"We are a small school in a small area and sometimes kids feel isolated like they aren't part of something bigger," Wooster said. "By doing this and recognizing the national week they realize we are not alone."
The event kicked off Sunday with a soup fundraiser sponsored by the PTL. Students sang at church. On Monday, the students showed up in pajamas and watched movies in the afternoon.
On Tuesday, moms and their children had muffins together before school. It also was gum and hat day so students donned caps along with their muffins with mom.
Sarah, Ella and Leah Dunklau attended their first Muffins with Moms together.
"It is important to have time together. Life's busy," Sarah said. "I look forward to the time. I remember going with my mom when I was little and I loved it and creating good memories."
Jill Udd attended with her daughter, Brooklyn.
"I'm grateful to be able to spend quality time with my children," she said.
Students dressed like their favorite movie character Wednesday. Thursday students had donuts with dad and it was fake an injury day where they could come to school with bandages and fake wounds of all kinds.
On Thursday afternoon, community volunteers did mini sessions including visiting with Washington County sheriff's Deputy Nikki Kruse, crocheting and rides in a John Deere tractor in the back parking lot. Students learned about the technology inside the tractor.
Individual classes will decide the outfits for Friday and grandparents will visit in the afternoon for Grandparents Day.
Along with the individual events, the Scholastic Book Fair is being held all week.
