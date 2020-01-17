The Rev. Mother Ruth Jaynes will retire Sunday after 18 years as a priest. She has served the last four years at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Blair.
The Right Rev. Scott Barker XI, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, will ordain the Rev. Deacon Kim Culp as a Priest at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Culp was ordained a Transitional Deacon July 30 after graduating from the Bishop Kemper School for Ministry and has been serving as a deacon at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Lincoln.
Culp is a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and served seven years as an Air Force officer before resigning her commission to become a stay-at-home mom.
She and her husband, Vic, have three children.
