Volunteers sought to organize future dinners
It was just a harebrained idea to raise 13 turkeys from poults, or baby turkeys, for the first St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church turkey dinner, said church member and dinner organizer Jaime Anderson.
"It was on a whim," he said. "My kids were young at the time, thought it would be a fun little project."
Anderson and his wife, Janell, purchased the young turkeys in spring of 2009. He said they had some help at Camp Fontanelle raising the poults, which were served for the inaugural dinner that November.
"We decided to go all in on the project and once we purchased the poults in the spring, we knew we were all in," Anderson said.
Now in its 11th year, the free turkey dinner, co-hosted with the Washington County Ministerial Association, will serve around 60 turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day to any area residents who want to attend. These turkeys, however, aren't raised by the Andersons.
"We found out that people that specialize in that can do it much better than we can and much more cost effective," Anderson said, adding that the annual dinner is simply good for the community.
"Our motto has always been, 'For anyone for any reason," he said. "People have financial need, certainly. They also have social needs from a perspective of community and fellowship and all of those needs as well."
Father Damien Wee, who will experience his first turkey dinner after joining the church in May, said it's an honor to have the turkey dinner for the community.
"It's wonderful that there's many churches. Many Christian churches are coming together to help serve and cook and clean up," he said.
Wee said there's great value in the community and multiple churches coming together to feed the hundreds of patrons the dinner has seen year to year.
"We do have a lot of very experienced hands doing the various roles. My role will just be to greet people and to eat," he joked, adding that the church is looking for people to take over the main organizing responsibility from the Andersons.
"With Father Damien being new to our parish and new to the community, we thought it was important that we once again take responsibility for the project and keep it moving forward," Anderson said.
The Andersons, however, are looking to cede their primary organizational role.
"Our oldest was 10 when we started, and he turns 21 this week," Anderson said Wednesday. "We have four children who are very active in a lot of things, and my wife and I are very busy with work. It's just time to bring new people, regardless of their affiliation of their church, to come and lead different aspects of the project."
Anderson said the dinner tends to run itself now, though there are some preplanning steps that must be taken each year. He said he and Janell are looking to put the dinner in a good place so it can continue providing a service to the community for years to come.
"The genesis of (the dinner) is my wife's uncle was a priest," Anderson said. "We had always met up with him on Thanksgiving day and he always talked about how many people they had fed from their community dinner."
He said he and Janell took the idea to Father Mario Repose, who was the priest at the church at the time, then to the Washington County Ministerial Association.
"We've been getting better ever since," he said.
What's better, Anderson said, is that the dinner has continued to focus on serving anyone for any reason.
"We don't know why people are there. Everyone has a story, and I think it's awesome that everyone can come together for whatever reason, to be there and give thanks," he said. "Whether it's volunteerism, giving back to the community or the community themselves as patrons. We need more of that in the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.